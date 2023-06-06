

KAT GAP TSF Ready for Commissioning

Perth, June 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) ( 2I7:FRA ) ( CSMRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the installation of a Vibrating Wire Piezometers (VWP) telemetry network at the Kat Gap Gold Project.



This installation is a crucial component of the approved Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) design, allowing for comprehensive monitoring of groundwater pressures beneath and within the embankments forming the TSF.



In accordance with the TSF Design (Approved) (REC doc. No. P21-38-PR-02, September 2022), a series of monitoring points, comprising nested VWPs, will be installed at the TSF. These nested VWP arrangements sist of two VWPs, one installed within the embankment 500 mm above the base and the second installed at a depth of 20 m below the natural ground. An additional VWP will be installed downstream of the embankment at a depth of 50 m as a monitoring bore.



To ensure the longevity and protection of the VWPs, they will be cased through polyethylene pipes during the embankment construction, safeguarding the bare wires for future stage raises A total of 12 VWPs are proposed to be installed as part of the approved TSF design.



The VWPs will constantly report to four locations on the TSF embankment, providing water level measurements beneath the TSF and piezometric pressure readings within the embankments. For effective data transmission, Geoscience Data Management Systems Pty Ltd (GDMS) will install and use telemetry network-enabled data loggers. These loggers will facilitate live and interactive data for reporting, analysis, and design purposes. The data loggers will be satellite/cellular backhaul capable, ensuring reliable and continuous monitoring.



The Kat Gap Gold Project and all its assets are 100% owned by Classic Minerals. The early decisions made in the development strategy are now paying off, as the installation of the VWP telemetry network marks the final step towards the commissioning and licensing of the TSF. This achievement highlights the company's ability to manage its operations efficiently and responsibly.



Once the processing facility commissioning, as well as the TSF commissioning and licensing, are completed, Classic Minerals will now be able to treat and process its own ore in its own gold processing plant.



Furthermore, the company will be able to reprocess any gold present in the tailings maximizing the value of its resources and enhancing operational efficiency.



The installation of the VWP telemetry network underscores Classic Minerals' commitment to maintaining a robust monitoring system and ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of its operations. The telemetry network, along with the GDMS system, will provide real-time data for reporting, analysis, and design purposes, empowering the company to make informed decisions and optimize its gold processing operations.



