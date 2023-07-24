

June 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a medical technology company at the forefront of precision medicine and predictive diagnostics, is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 June 2023 and subsequent to the period end.



- Exclusive licence agreement to take PromarkerD to the US market: Proteomics International and Sonic Healthcare USA sign deal to bring test for diabetic kidney disease to the United States



- New diagnostic blood test showcased at world's premier endometriosis conference:



Research indicating strong diagnostic performance of potential new blood test presented at 15th World Congress on Endometriosis



- Drug treatment shown to lower PromarkerD diabetic kidney disease risk prediction scores:



Research published in international peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Medicine



- Clinical Advisory Board expanded to support PromarkerD USA and global rollout: New members comprise highly respected healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders (KOLs) specialising in primary care diabetes education and management



- Renewal of ISO 13485 certification and ISO 17025 accreditation: Global laboratory accreditations to benefit launch of PromarkerD, analytical services and pipeline of novel diagnostics



- PromarkerD continues to progress towards US reimbursement: Substantial progress towards reimbursement pricing and approval



The Company is also pleased to provide guidance on its expected activities in key areas for FY24:



- PromarkerD target markets



- New developments in the Promarker pipeline



- Target milestones FY24



To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WLB04600





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.