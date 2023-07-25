   Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Proteomics presents at 17th Bioshares Biotech Summit
Perth, July 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to delegates at the 17th Bioshares Biotech Summit on 25 July 2023.

About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

 


