

New Product Development Complete - Organic Verigrow

Sydney, Aug 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has completed the research and development of a new product, organic Verigrow(R).



Unlike the original Verigrow(R), the new product does not contain an inorganic source of nitrogen and is suitable for organic farms and gardens. Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "We are very excited to hit this milestone. We anticipate the new product will meet demand for a growing market segment that we have been unable to service previously. We can see our footprint growing as a result of this product launch and others we are working on".



The Company is planning a launch for the new product in 2024.





