

World Agri-tech Innovation Summit

Sydney, Aug 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it is attending the World Agri-tech Innovation Summit in September 26-27 in London, UK.



The Summit is Europe's leading networking event for businesses at the forefront of investing in and developing innovation for a resilient agriculture and food system.



Founder and Managing Director of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos will give a talk entitled, "Unlocking the value of a sustainable and renewable feedstock and its role in a circular economy" highlighting the innovation behind the company. As part of the panel discussing 'Low Carbon Fertilisers: Matching Practices to Performance Requirements', Dr Boulos, says, "The era of traditional fertilisers as we know them is coming to an end and Veratin is pleased to be shaping the future of that industry. We welcome new business and partnership opportunities with parties that align with our brand and value the importance of sustainable farming".





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.