

New Products Development Complete

Sydney, Aug 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has completed the research and development of two new products - Verigrow(R) Supplement and Verigrow(R) P.



Verigrow(R) Liquid Fertiliser and Soil Improver is primarily a nitrogen-based product that is amino-acid rich. The amino acids present reduces the need for high levels of P and K by some 25%-30%. The new products will work together with Verigrow(R) Liquid Fertiliser and Soil Improver, which contains virtually no P and K, to provide plants with key macro-elements, micro-elements and trace elements.



Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "We see the development of these new products as important complimentary products to our existing Verigrow(R) range of products. We will now be able to provide customers with a complete package for their plant's nutritional needs". The Company expects the launch of the new products in the new few months.





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.