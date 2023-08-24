

Verigrow® Retail Presentation

Sydney, Aug 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has published a retail presentation for its Verigrow(R) range of products.



The Company is preparing a similar presentation for the horticulture and agriculture markets.



The documents will continue to evolve as new products are released to the market.



Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "We welcome opportunities to engage with local and global customers, to showcase the high level of innovation and exceptional performance of our product range". The Company has an eBay store for international B2C at:



https://www.ebay.com.au/usr/verigrow



and an Alibaba store for international B2B at:

https://veratin.trustpass.alibaba.com/productlist.html



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YQW6MY59





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.