

Veratin Progresses Provisional Patent

Sydney, Sep 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has progressed with a PCT filing for its fermented products provisional patent.



On the 19th of September 2022, the Company announced to the market the filing of a provisional patent titled "Alcoholic and non-alcoholic fermented products and method of preparation". The announcement can be downloaded here:

https://www.nsx.com.au/ftp/news/021741270.PDF



The invention claims the use of wool as a source in fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. The PCT provides the Company with protection in 150 countries for 18 months prior to National Phase filings.



Veratin is exploiting the IP through research and development into new products under the Baa Baa(TM) range of nutraceuticals and functional foods, and for other industries, including agricultural."





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.