Perth, Sep 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (googlechartASX:ATC) (googlechartA3Y:FRA) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide an update on the progress of Altech's exciting CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project, destined for the lucrative and growing grid storage energy market. Made with common table salt, CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion proof, can operate in a wide range of temperatures and do not rely on lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and manganese, which are all commonly used in lithium-ion batteries.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Tan during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6PH35RZ7

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.


About Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. 

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

    


Contact
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com



