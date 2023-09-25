

Altech - Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Sep 25, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.



Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide an update on the progress of Altech's exciting CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project, destined for the lucrative and growing grid storage energy market. Made with common table salt, CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion proof, can operate in a wide range of temperatures and do not rely on lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and manganese, which are all commonly used in lithium-ion batteries.



Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Tan during a moderated Q & A session.



This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6PH35RZ7



A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.