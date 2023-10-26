

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a medical technology company at the forefront of precision medicine and predictive diagnostics, is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 September 2023 and subsequent to the period end.



- US Medicare sets reimbursement price for PromarkerD and Australian regulatory decision: Major commercial milestone achieved with the diabetic kidney disease (DKD) test assigned a payment rate of US$390 in the United States



- Oesophageal cancer test presented at World Congress for Esophageal Diseases: PromarkerEso blood test shows strong discrimination of oesophageal adenocarcinoma - analysis commenced to confirm the clinical performance of the test in independent cohorts



- OxiDx technology secures patent in Japan: Landmark patent is the first to grant of a new family of patents which greatly extend the intellectual property protection for OxiDx's nextgeneration diagnostics technology



- Sector related developments for PromarkerD: Complementary diagnostics - empagliflozin and semaglutide offer new drug treatments for DKD; Kidney Research UK declare a public health emergency



Proteomics International's activities fall into three key areas:



(i) commercialisation of PromarkerD, the predictive test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD)



(ii) Precision diagnostic tests in development - the PromarkerTM pipeline



(iii) Specialist accredited analytical services on a commercial basis



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

