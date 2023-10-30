

Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Oct 30, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd ( ASX:LU7 ) advised that its shares commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at the commencement of trading 14 August 2023, under the ticker code "LU7". The Company's listing follows a highly successful public offer that attracted overwhelming demand from a combination of new and existing shareholders.



Demand in the Company was driven by the opportunity to invest in a quality project portfolio of hard-rock lithium and rare earth exploration opportunities in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in Canada and Australia lead by lithium trailblazer Iggy Tan.



A standout lithium team leads Lithium Universe with a successful track record of developing hard rock lithium projects across the mining lifecycle. The Company's Non Executive Chairman Iggy Tan was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited (Galaxy). Mr Tan is looking to replicate the success with Galaxy, having built Galaxy's Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project (137,000 tpa of spodumene product) and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project (capacity of 17,000 tpa).



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OBK771SA





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies