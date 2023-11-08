

New Product Launch - Verigrow Supplement

Sydney, Nov 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has launched a new product - Verigrow(R) Supplement.



The Company's current fertiliser is primarily a nitrogen-based product that is amino-acid rich. The amino acids present reduces the need for high levels of phosphorus and potassium by some 25%-30%. Verigrow(R) Supplement is an all-purpose product containing a balanced blend of macro (except phosphorus) and micro nutrients, and trace elements. Verigrow(R) Supplement complements the Company's existing range of liquid fertiliser and soil improver products.



Additionally, the Company is expected to announce the imminent release of its Verigrow(R) Phosphorus product, providing plants with phosphorus, the last missing macronutrient from its existing Verigrow(R) range of liquid fertilisers and soil improver products.





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

