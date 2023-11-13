

Proteomics presents at Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Perth, Nov 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe who will present at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2023.



Event: Bell Potter Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday - Thursday, 14 - 16 November 2023

Format: Webinar

Register: Investors wishing to view the presentation must register before 5pm (EST), 13 November here:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/46ARTW3U





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

