Sydney, Nov 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has executed a National Supply Agreement (Agreement) with Australian Independent Rural Retailers Pty Ltd (AIRR) with effect from 1 December 2023, for the supply of all Veratin products, and has the option to renew the Agreement prior to the end date of 30 June 2025.



AIRR is locally-owned by Elders Limited ( ASX:ELD ), an Australian-based agribusiness firm, and provides the wholesale distribution of animal feeds, fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and other farm suppliers to agricultural retailers throughout Australia. With a network of 8 warehouses nationally and stocking approximately 8,000 product lines, AIRR was developed to support independent retail stores by offering a wide range of products through an Australian owned member based buying and marketing group.



Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to be working with AIRR in what is a great opportunity to grow our footprint nationally. This will in effect allow us to deliver the benefits of our sustainable products to rural stores around the country".





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

