

AGM Chairman's Address and Investor Presentation

Perth, Nov 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to release a copy of the Chairman's Address provided by Mr Neville Gardiner and the Investor Presentation provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

