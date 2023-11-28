

Outstanding Progress made on Concentrator Engineering Study

Melbourne, Nov 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to report the outstanding progress made in the Engineering Study by Primero Group Limited (Primero) on the Company's Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) stand-alone multi-purpose concentrator.



The Concentrator is rated at a 1 Mtpa processing rate with an assumed feed grade of 1.1% Li2O. The output is expected to be around 140,000 tpa of spodumene concentrate at a grade of around 5.5% Li2O to maximise recoveries.



The finalized design flow sheet outlines a four-stage crushing process to generate crushed ore ranging from 0.85mm to 6mm in size. Any crusher fines smaller than 0.85mm identified by the screens will undergo processing in a dedicated flotation unit. The spodumene recovered from this process will filtered and blended with the final spodumene concentrate. Additionally, any mica present in the crushed ore will undergo removal using a reflux classifier. Subsequently, the material will be split into two streams: one less than 3mm and the other greater than 3mm. Both streams will be directed through two-stage dense media separation units. The less than 3mm stream will undergo mica removal via a reflux classifier at the initial stage. The recovered spodumene from both streams will be combined through blending and stored in a dedicated storage shed. To ensure functionality in the Quebec climate, the entire plant will be winterized. See Figure 1 for final flow sheet.



The design closely resembles that of the Mt Cattlin plant, except for the inclusion of the flotation unit. This addition aims to create a more resilient plant capable of processing various types of ore from the James Bay, Quebec region, enhancing its capacity to handle a broader range of ore types and ensuring robustness in operations.



So far, the Primero Study team has provided a Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD).



They've also delivered a Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC), which showcase mass flows, splits, and anticipated tonnages concerning significant equipment. The team has initiated work on the Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) to present a more intricate layout of equipment, process streams, instrumentation, and control logic. Leveraging the information derived from the Mass Balance and PDC, Primero has begun generating datasheets. These datasheets will serve to gather pricing details from vendors, facilitating the procurement process.



Mr Iggy Tan, the Chairman of LU7 said "The engineering study's progress for the QLPH stand-alone concentrator by Primero has been exceptional, setting the stage for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Considering our listing in early August this year, the pace and quality of work demonstrated by Primero, guided by the Company's Lithium Dream Team, has been truly remarkable. Most companies conducting a study of this calibre typically take at least six to nine months to reach this point. Looking ahead, finalizing equipment specifications and data sheets represents the next step, enabling us to approach suppliers for concrete pricing. The ongoing progress and achievements continue to impress us".



