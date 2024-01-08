

Veratin Partner with vegetablesWA

Sydney, Jan 8, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ), a multi-industry manufacturer with a suite of sustainable high-quality products, announces that it will has signed a trial partnership agreement with vegetablesWA ("Partnership") to perform demonstrations and trials with vegetable growers in Western Australia.



Veratin will partner with vegetablesWA to perform demonstrations and trials with WA vegetable growers to look at the performance of the Company's world-first soil system developed under the Company's Verigrow brand of products.



This system utilises protein-derived amino acids sourced from low-grade wool to create soil fertiliser, improver, supplements and wetter.



The Partnership will be for a period of one year and the trials will commence in 2024. The trials will monitor the performance of the Company's Verigrow products on soil health, crop yield and taste of the crops including lettuce, broccoli, tomatoes and fruit trees at two orchard sites in consultation with Stonefruit WA.



vegetableWA will monitor the trials through an agronomist and regional development officer. The results of the trials will be published in vegetableWA's e-newsletter, WA Grower, and via a media release.



Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "Veratin is excited to partner with vegetablesWA and WA vegetable growers to improve soil health. The importance of natural-based or bio-based products for soil health is only going to grow and increase, and we believe farmers will see faster growth, improved yields and better soil quality."





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

