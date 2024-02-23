INVESTMENT UPDATE - CLEAN HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGIES NOW MOVED FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION



Clean Hydrogen Update

Perth, Feb 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corp (CHT), a 15.6% and 3.9%, BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) and Advent Energy Limited investment respectively, has moved from proof of concept to production.



CHT cracks hydrocarbons from natural gas using a process called thermo-catalytic pyrolysis which combines heat, a catalyst and has no oxygen. CHT's feedstock is natural gases hydro-carbons. Importantly there are no CO2 emissions from the core process since the carbon becomes a solid carbon composite product, thus rendering natural gas a clean (no CO2 emissions) source of 2 products, turquoise hydrogen and solid carbon composite.



What is Turquoise Hydrogen?



Turquoise Hydrogen is the industry term used for hydrogen sourced from natural gases hydrocarbons using thermo-catalytic pyrolysis.



What is Carbon Composite?



Since there are no CO2 emissions the carbon becomes solid in the form of a fine black dust type material which in CHT's case is a carbon composite made from CNTs (Carbon Nanotubes) and Alumina (ceramics). Carbon nanotubes have unusual mechanical properties to reinforcement their Alumina composite, acting as a toughening agent. CNTs have a tensile strength greater than steel, conductivity greater than copper and thermal dissipation greater than diamonds. They also resist corrosion and fatigue (ref: https://www.assemblymag.com/articles/93180-can-carbon-nanotubes-replacecopper).



Next Steps for CHT



CHT are next scaling their carbon composite and hydrogen production.





