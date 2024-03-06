

Corporate Presentation

Perth, Mar 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Arrow Minerals Limited ( ASX:AMD ) advises that it has released an updated Corporate Presentation.



Managing Director David Flanagan will deliver this presentation at this week's Resources Rising Stars investor lunch series in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Investors can attend the presentation free of charge by registering at:

https://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/event1/events



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YAX9701G





About Arrow Minerals Ltd





Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.

