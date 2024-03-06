  Arrow Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Mining#Iron Ore
Corporate Presentation
Corporate Presentation

Perth, Mar 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Arrow Minerals Limited (googlechartASX:AMD) advises that it has released an updated Corporate Presentation.

Managing Director David Flanagan will deliver this presentation at this week's Resources Rising Stars investor lunch series in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Investors can attend the presentation free of charge by registering at:
https://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/event1/events

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YAX9701G


About Arrow Minerals Ltd

Arrow Mineral Ltd ASX:AMDArrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.

https://twitter.com/arrowminerals https://www.facebook.com/Arrow-Minerals-101089112199234 https://www.linkedin.com/company/arrow-minerals-limited/?originalSubdomain=au abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Arrow Minerals Ltd
E: info@arrowminerals.com.au
WWW: www.arrowminerals.com.au



Link: Corporate Presentation

Related Companies
Arrow Minerals Ltd cs ct en 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Mining#Iron Ore

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Arrow Minerals Ltd


Read More About Arrow Minerals Ltd