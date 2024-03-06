

Proteomics International Retains its ISO13485 Certification

Perth, Mar 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, is pleased to announce that is has successfully retained its ISO 13485 certification, an internationally recognised standard for safety and quality management systems in the manufacture of medical devices. Recertification will benefit future global sales of the PromarkerD test for diabetic kidney disease and its strong pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests under development.



ISO 13485 certification ensures patient safety is the priority, with its main purpose being to ensure the consistent design, development, production, storage and distribution, installation or servicing and disposal of medical devices. It represents a stringent commitment to quality and safety standards in the production of diagnostics tests and has been adopted globally.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said recertification is a significant achievement, as it once again confirms the Company has solid quality management systems foundation and has met the rigorous standard set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which also includes a comprehensive evaluation by independent auditors. "Achieving recertification for another three years demonstrates Proteomics International's commitment to delivering high-quality products, as well as the Company's ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and applicable regulatory requirements," he said.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

