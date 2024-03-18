  Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Biotech#Health & Pharm General
PromarkerD US Commercialisation and Promarker Pipeline Update
PromarkerD US Commercialisation and Promarker Pipeline Update

Perth, Mar 18, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (googlechartASX:PIQ) continues to work diligently toward a national launch in the United States of America, of PromarkerD, the Company's innovative predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, and also advancing the development of its rich pipeline of diagnostic tests for other chronic diseases.

Proteomics International advises that, based on its latest assessment of the necessary technical and commercial work required to launch PromarkerD in the USA, the USA launch previously planned for Q2 2024, is now likely to be delayed.

The work required to launch a novel test has multiple components and, whilst considerable progress has been made preparing PromarkerD for the US market, the complexities involved in bringing a new test into broad clinical use have meant the process is taking longer than expected.

The Company continues to engage with its USA licensee, Sonic Healthcare USA [ASX 10 May 2023] and will provide further updates to the market, as and when information becomes available.

Significantly, our experience with PromarkerD has provided the Company with invaluable knowledge and experience to accelerate the commercialisation of other tests in development. To this end, the necessary technical work has already commenced to prepare for the commercialisation of PromarkerEndo, the Company's test for endometriosis, and PromarkerEso, the Company's test for oesophageal cancer.

The Company remains focussed on executing further licensing and distribution deals in new jurisdictions for its PromarkerD test and is currently in discussions with a number of parties.


About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Kyle Moss
Corporate Advisor
Euroz Hartleys
T: +61 8 9488 1400
E: kmoss@eurozhartleys.com

Lisa Barnes
Public Relations
Profile Media
T: +61 416 583 672
E: lisab@profilemedia.com.au



Link: PromarkerD US commercialisation & Promarker pipeline update

Related Companies
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ja en de 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 706) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Biotech#Health & Pharm General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) MD Dr. Richard Lipscombe Talks about the PromarkerD Test and Agreement with Sonic Healthcare

    • Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd


    Read More About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd