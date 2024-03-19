

Investor Webinar Presentation invitation

Perth, Mar 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to advise that Managing Director Shane Pike will deliver an updated Corporate Presentation on 20 March 2024 starting at 9.00am WST / 12.00pm AEDT.



With a market cap of just $22 million, Great Western is about to drill two compelling copper targets near Meekatharra in WA. Geophysics and sampling show the targets have many of the same key characteristics as Sandfire's world-famous DeGrussa copper deposit nearby.



In addition to these DeGrussa like characteristics, Great Western is now preparing to drill these two biggest copper targets in Australia. Known as Oval and Oval South, geophysics shows these targets are huge by any measure, with the potential to create significant value for Great Western shareholders.



Mr Pike will explain why the Company believes these targets are so promising and outline the Company's plans to drill them in his upcoming webinar presentation.



Investors can register to join the webinar via the following link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/181IW238



Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions to Mr Pike via the webinar platform.



*To view the Presentation Slides, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4516I2E2





About Great Western Exploration Limited





Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.

