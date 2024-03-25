Proteomics International signs agreement with University of Oxford to further validate PromarkerEndo test for endometriosis



Perth, Mar 25, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, is pleased to announce it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement with the globally-respected University of Oxford to acquire approximately 600 patient plasma samples for its endometriosis study.



- Samples will be used for further clinical validation of Proteomics International's PromarkerEndo blood test for the diagnosis of endometriosis



- PromarkerEndo has previously been found to correctly identify up to 90% of patients with endometriosis



- Endometriosis affects one in nine women and girls and diagnosis currently takes an average of 7.5 years



Proteomics International's prototype PromarkerEndo blood test has previously correctly identified up to 90% of patients with endometriosis from a study of over 900 patients [ASX 5 May 2023], and the PromarkerEndo biomarker panel was recently clinically validated in an independent Australian cohort [ASX 1 February 2024]. The patient samples acquired from the University of Oxford will be used for further clinical validation of the performance of PromarkerEndo diagnostic models used for detecting the disease.



Endometriosis is an inflammatory and often painful condition affecting one in nine women and girls, impacting fertility, and reducing participation in school, work and social activities. The disease costs the Australian economy as much as $9.7billion a year, whilst the burden to the UK economy is GBP8.2 billion a year in treatment, loss of work and healthcare costs.



Currently there are limited diagnostic tests available for endometriosis, with the gold standard for detection being through an invasive laparoscopy, a surgical procedure where a camera is inserted into the pelvis through a small cut in the abdominal wall. The average time it takes women and girls to be diagnosed in Australia is 7.5 years.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the agreement is another positive step towards bringing PromarkerEndo to the clinic. "Acquiring these international samples will allow us to verify the clinical performance of the PromarkerEndo test. It is fitting that we are able to make this announcement during Endometriosis Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness and highlight the challenges facing those with the disease, which includes difficulties in receiving a timely diagnosis."



Professor Christian Becker, from the Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health, University of Oxford, and Co-Director of the Oxford Endometriosis Care (EndoCaRe) Centre also acknowledged the agreement as another step toward improving diagnostic wait times globally. "We are excited to be able to provide Proteomics International with these plasma samples to assist in the development of a non-invasive, more accessible and cost-efficient test for endometriosis. It is essential that work continues to shorten diagnostic wait times for endometriosis in order to improve health outcomes and overall quality of life for those with the condition."



The analysis of the University of Oxford samples is expected to be completed over the next 4 months. In parallel, the Company has also commenced the process of streamlining PromarkerEndo to produce a test suitable for clinical laboratory use, and is targeting the ISO 15189 international standard and the US Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) pathway for CLIA certified clinical laboratories.



The Australian Government's recent multi-million dollar initiative to establish country-wide Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinics highlights the significant need for improved care of women with the condition.



Proteomics International's believes an early screening test to help rule in or rule out the need for invasive surgery would be a substantial step forward to assist in the identification and subsequent management of women and girls with endometriosis.



About PromarkerEndo



Proteomics International's diagnostics development is made possible by the Company's proprietary biomarker discovery platform called PromarkerTM, which searches for protein 'fingerprints' in a sample. This disruptive technology can identify proteins that distinguish between people who have a disease and people who do not, using only a simple blood test. It is a powerful alternative to genetic testing. PromarkerEndo is a diagnostic blood test for endometriosis , which could provide early screening to rule in or out the need for invasive surgery for women and girls presenting with symptoms of endometriosis. Endometriosis is a common and painful condition that affects one in nine women and girls, occurring when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where is does not belong. The current way to test for the condition is a surgical laparoscopy, with diagnosis taking an average of 7.5 years.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

