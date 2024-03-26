

Final Design of Drilling to Test Degrussa Style CuAu Targets

Perth, Mar 26, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to announce design details and anticipated commencement date of the drilling programme to test three DeGrussa Style Copper-Gold Targets at the Fairbairn Copper Project.



- Great Western will drill test three fixed-loop electromagnetic conductor targets defined at the Fairbairn Copper Project.



- Geophysics, geological mapping, sampling, and modelling suggest the three compelling electromagnetic conductors represent potential DeGrussa Style copper-gold volcanic hosted massive sulphide deposits, with this style of mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits.



- Design of phase one of the drill programme is complete which will comprise diamond holes drilled to depths ranging from 250 to 350m. Follow up drill-holes have also now been designed and will be drilled based on success from the first phase of the programme.



- Drilling, utilising drilling contractor DD1, is anticipated to commence in the last week of April 2024.



Fairbairn Project

GTE 100% (E69/3443)



The Fairbairn Copper Project is located 900km north-east of Perth (Figure 1*) and 120km from Sandfire Resources' ( ASX:SFR ) DeGrussa copper-gold project. The upcoming drilling programme will test three compelling DeGrussa-style targets, which were identified by both a fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground survey and a heliborne EM survey (GTE ASX Announcement 26 September 2023).



The FLEM survey identified three isolated and discrete bedrock conductors, which are interpreted to be related to sulphide mineralisation (GTE ASX Announcement 26 September 2023). The shallow depth conductors were modelled between 80 - 190m below surface, positioned along a contact between a siltstone-shale and boulder conglomerate sandstone units of the Yelma Formation within the Earaheedy Basin (Figure 2*).



The targets prospectivity has been significantly enhanced by geological mapping and modelling, that suggests the conductors have potential to be blind DeGrussa-style volcanic-hosted massive sulphide targets (VHMS).



Drilling will test three conductors, with VHMS style mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits. Phase 1 drilling will target the centre and upper portions of the conductors (Figures 3, 4, and 5*), which are interpreted as the most prospective position of the modelled conductors. Phase 1 will be completed utilising a diamond drill rig, with hole depths ranging from 250-350m.



Follow-up drill-holes have also now been designed and will be drilled based on successful mineralisation intersections from the first phase of the programme (Figures 3 - 5*).



Programme Commencement



Several significant rainfall events have occurred in the region surrounding the Fairbairn Copper Project since the start of the year, with additional considerable rainfall recorded in the last fortnight. Access within the Project area is considered largely to have not been impacted; however, access to the Project is via Mary Mia Station, where access roads are completely inundated and closed. Re-establishment of access to the Project and commencement of drilling is now anticipated in the last week of April 2024.



A Government Programme of Works (POW) has been approved and heritage clearance has been completed, and a drilling contract has been finalised with drilling contractor DDH1. Great Western awaits only a native vegetation clearing permit from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety which is anticipated to be granted shortly.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

