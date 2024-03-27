

Great Western Investor Webinar Presentation invitation

Perth, Mar 27, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to be presenting at Euroz Hartleys' Amplify Webinar.



We invite investors and shareholders to join at 10:50am (AWST) on Wednesday 27th March to hear from Great Western's Managing Director Shane Pike, as he outlines the key near-term catalysts for the Company.



With a market cap of just $21 million, Great Western is about to drill two compelling copper targets near Meekatharra in WA. Geophysics and sampling show the targets have many of the same key characteristics as Sandfire's world-famous DeGrussa copper deposit nearby.



In addition to these DeGrussa look-a-likes, Great Western is preparing to drill two of the biggest coppergold targets in Australia. Known as Oval and Oval South, geophysics shows these WA targets are huge by any measure, with the potential to create enormous value for Great Western shareholders.



To Register for the Webinar, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5J07300X



Date: Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Time: 10am (AWST)



After registration for the webinar, you will receive a confirmation email with further instructions on how to join.





