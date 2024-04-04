  Great Western Exploration Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Resources Rising Stars Conference Investor Presentation
Perth, April 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited (googlechartASX:GTE) is pleased to advise that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Investor Conference in Adelaide today.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3HB3729M

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0Q3O491T


About Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration ASX:GTEGreat Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.

Contact
Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au



