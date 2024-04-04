

Resources Rising Stars Conference Investor Presentation

Perth, April 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to advise that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Investor Conference in Adelaide today.



Investors can register to watch a livestream of the conference at:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3HB3729M



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0Q3O491T





About Great Western Exploration Limited





Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.

