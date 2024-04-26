

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Brisbane, April 26, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) today announced the appointment of Mr Dougal Elder to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Since joining Sayona in September 2022 as Finance Manager, Mr Elder has made a significant contribution to the Company's evolution from a developer to a lithium producer by playing a key role in financial management and leading Sayona's investor relations function.



Mr Elder has more than 15 years' experience in large private and publicly owned companies in both Australia and the United Kingdom, including group finance and financial planning and analysis roles across a range of industries. He is recognised for his contribution and expertise in driving budget management and strategic initiatives across the Sayona group.



Former CFO, Paul Crawford, will continue as an Executive Director focusing on strategic management and corporate secretarial functions.



Sayona has further strengthened its senior management team by appointing Mr Andrew Barber to lead the Investor Relations and Communications functions. Mr Barber will be responsible for managing relationships with both retail and institutional investors as well as enhancing broader stakeholder communications.



Mr Barber is a highly experienced investor relations professional, having most recently served as the Director of Investor Relations for Allkem Limited for over 7 years. Prior to Allkem, Mr Barber held senior investor relations and business development roles at a variety of companies in the resources sector. He also developed extensive expertise in equity markets through research and analyst roles at Perpetual Investments and QIC. Mr Barber commenced his career as a geologist working in North-West Queensland.



Sayona's Interim CEO, James Brown, said: "Dougal has an incredible work ethic and has taken on a range of responsibilities outside of his brief to support Sayona's growth. We are delighted to make this appointment, recognising Dougal's efforts and enabling him to make an even greater contribution to financial management and strategic initiatives that will lead to the growth of the Company.



"I'm also thrilled to welcome Andrew who will drive the Investor Relations and Communications functions. Andrew's deep understanding of the sector as well as his extensive equity markets experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our engagement with shareholders.



"Together, these appointments strengthen our senior management team, enabling us to dedicate increased focus and resources in the critical areas of financial management, strategic development, investor relations and communications. I look forward to working closely with Dougal and Andrew on the next phase of Sayona's development into a major lithium producer."





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region

prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC).

