Programme will test three targets identified by geophysics and sampling as having strong similarities to the rich DeGrussa Style Copper-Gold Deposit



Drilling of the Fairbairn Copper Targets Commenced

Perth, May 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Fairbairn Copper Project.



The drilling programme will test three DeGrussa Style Copper-Gold Targets at Fairbairn, which is located 900km north-east of Perth (Figure 1*) and 120km from Sandfire Resources' ( ASX:SFR ) DeGrussa copper-gold project.



The three targets were identified by both a fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) ground survey and a heliborne EM survey (GTE ASX Announcement 26 September 2023).



The FLEM survey identified three isolated and discrete bedrock conductors, which are interpreted to be related to sulphide mineralisation. The shallow depth conductors were modelled between 80 - 190m below surface, positioned along a contact between a siltstone-shale and boulder conglomerate sandstone units of the Yelma Formation within the Earaheedy Basin (Figure 2*).



The targets prospectivity was significantly enhanced by geological mapping and modelling, that suggests the conductors have potential to be blind DeGrussa-style volcanic-hosted massive sulphide targets (VHMS).



Drilling will test three conductors, with VHMS style mineralisation often occurring in clusters of deposits.



Phase 1 drilling will target the centre and upper portions of the conductors (Figures 3, 4, and 5*), which are interpreted as the most prospective position of the modelled conductors. Phase 1 will be completed utilising a diamond drill rig, with hole depths ranging from 250-350m.



Follow-up drill-holes will be drilled based on successful mineralised intersections from the first phase of the programme (Figures 3 - 5*).



