  The Australian Gold Conference Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gold
Keynote Address by Simon Hunt Announced for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference
Keynote Address by Simon Hunt Announced for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference

Sydney, May 21, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - "With America in recession, Gold will rise 50% in 5 years". Keynote Address by Simon Hunt announced for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference:

Renowned commodities expert, Simon Hunt, will tell delegates at the 2024 Australian Gold Conference that this increasingly imperfect world will soon recognise the USA in recession just as the USA and its allies fear losing the US Dollar's global domination, that inflation is understated and that markets are ill prepared for shock events.

"Gold is emerging as central to the monetary system," Simon emphasised. "Gold will act as the differential account instead of dollars as the payment and investment instrument as it is now between Russia and China, extending in just three years to up to 40 BRICS+ countries." The 14th annual Australian Gold Conference returning August 26-28 to Crown Towers, Sydney, will provide a platform for Hunt to share further insights on why gold should be a cornerstone in navigating these turbulent times.

"Announcing Simon as our lead keynote reinforces our view of the challenging nature of world geopolitics and where gold sits," said Kerry Stevenson, founder and chair of the 2024 Australian Gold Conference. "Simon will reveal how China has been encouraging households to buy directly from the Shanghai Gold Exchange through an instalment system developed by the central bank".

With decades of experience in analyzing global commodity markets, including an extensive focus on copper, Simon Hunt has garnered a reputation for his astute forecasts and strategic insights. His transition into specializing in commodities within BRICS countries has further enhanced his understanding of global economic dynamics.

"By end-2024 equities and base metal markets should fall by 30-40%, a new round of fiscal and monetary stimuli will be introduced by western countries leading to a highly inflationary recovery," Hunt predicts. "Gold will be a major beneficiary from this mess. It is not just being bought as a hedge against a falling dollar, wars and conflicts but because of the metal's return as a monetary instrument."

"Gold holds its value," Hunt asserts. "It is currencies which fall. By 2030 the dollar index should halve in value implying that gold prices should rise by 50% by then."

The 2024 Australian Gold Conference remains the premier platform for industry stakeholders to converge, exchange ideas, and gain valuable perspectives offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the economic imperatives driving the demand for gold in today's uncertain environment.

ABOUT SIMON HUNT

Simon Hunt Strategic Services was founded in 1996. He has spent most of his life involved in the copper industry. The focus of the work is to understand the dynamics of the forces which determine the state of the global economy and that for copper. These include the structural geopolitical and financial changes around the world including China where he first visited in 1993.

Increasingly the work involves the shifts taking place within the global structure especially the rise of BRICS+ and how the West begins to fear the development of a rival group of nations that could derail its unilateral, dollar dominated world.


About The Australian Gold Conference

The Australian Gold ConferenceThe Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!

https://twitter.com/GoldEventsAU https://www.youtube.com/c/TheGoldNewsChannel/channels https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-events-australia/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Kerry Stevenson
Founder & CEO
GOLD EVENTS
kerry@goldevents.com.au
+61 407 202 758
www.goldevents.com.au

Simon Hunt
simon@shss.com
+971 50 303 1938
www.simon-hunt.com


Related Companies
The Australian Gold Conference cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Gold

Events & Exhibitions

The Australian Gold Conference @ The Australian Gold Conference 2024

Venue: Crown Barangaroo
Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is the ONLY event in Australia that brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector and gives people the chance to fully understand the place that precious metals should take in portfolios. The dates for 2024 are Monday 26th August to Wednesday 28th August The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is a 2 1/2 day fully immersive experience where you will hear from internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and panel discussions on wh...

The Australian Gold Conference


Read More About The Australian Gold Conference