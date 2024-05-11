  The Australian Gold Conference Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Building & Construction#Gold
Announced as Day Two Sponsor of Australian Gold Conference
Announced as Day Two Sponsor of Australian Gold Conference

Sydney, May 11, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Australian Gold Conference announces Ausenco, a global leader in engineering, project management and consulting services is sponsoring day two of its 2024 event.

The annual Australian Gold Conference event brings together investors, precious metals companies and industry experts to create meaningful connections, learning and networking opportunities.

"We are delighted to sponsor the Australian Gold Conference," said Reuben Joseph, President, APAC/Africa at Ausenco. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to the Australian gold industry and dedication to driving innovation and excellence in resource development."

Returning to Crown Towers, Sydney from August 26 to 28, the 2024 Australian Gold Conference is the nation's premier gathering for investors, bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold explorers and producers.

"Ausenco's support of day two helps us shift the agenda to reflect the rapidly changing gold market', said Kerry Stevenson, Founder and CEO of the Australian Gold Conference. "The fast changing industry, the digitisation of gold and the always changing financial instruments are all part of day two."

The two-day conference is preceded by a free educational evening and party - Eureka 2024 - for first time gold investors and those looking to invest in gold beyond tradition.

Ausenco joins Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (googlechartASX:KCN) as major sponsors of the conference.


About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. Their team is based across 26 offices in 15 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, they deliver innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals and industrial sectors.

https://twitter.com/Ausenco https://www.facebook.com/Ausenco/ https://www.youtube.com/user/AusencoVideos https://www.linkedin.com/company/ausenco abnnewswire.com 



About The Australian Gold Conference

The Australian Gold ConferenceThe Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!

https://twitter.com/GoldEventsAU https://www.youtube.com/c/TheGoldNewsChannel/channels https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-events-australia/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Megan Clavelle
Director, Communications & Brand
AUSENCO
megan.clavelle@ausenco.com
www.ausenco.com

Kerry Stevenson
Founder & CEO
GOLD EVENTS
kerry@goldevents.com.au
+61 407 202 758
www.goldevents.com.au


Related Companies
The Australian Gold Conference cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br 
Kingsgate Consolidated Limited cs ct ja en kr ae de 
Barton Gold Holdings Limited cs ct ja en kr ae 
Ausenco cs ct ja en kr ae de 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 302) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Building & Construction#Gold

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload PresentationDownload PresentationDownload Presentation

Events & Exhibitions

Ausenco @ The Australian Gold Conference 2024

Venue: Crown Barangaroo
Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is the ONLY event in Australia that brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector and gives people the chance to fully understand the place that precious metals should take in portfolios. The dates for 2024 are Monday 26th August to Wednesday 28th August The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is a 2 1/2 day fully immersive experience where you will hear from internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and panel discussions on wh...

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) Interview with MD Alexander Scanlon via ABN Newswire
  • Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Seismic Targeting Program Completed at Tarcoola Gold Project

    • Ausenco


    Read More About Ausenco

    Barton Gold Holdings Limited


    Read More About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

    Kingsgate Consolidated Limited


    Read More About Kingsgate Consolidated Limited