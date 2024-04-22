  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Completion of Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling
Adelaide, April 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to advise that the balance of planned reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) open pit Perseverance mine has concluded, with a total of 1,350m drilled across 19 drill holes.

This is in addition to 338m (in 7 completed holes) drilled during December 2023, before early conclusion of drilling for severe weather. The aggregate program was therefore 1,688m across 26 completed holes.

Barton will now process assays for current and December 2023 RC drilling, and ~600m of diamond drilling (DD) completed during September 2023.

In parallel, drill planning on priority targets predicted by the Company's recently published regional structural model for the Tarcoola Goldfield is underway.

Barton expects to commence that program during May 2024, and to include drill targets on Mining Lease 6455 and Exploration License 6210.

Commenting on Tarcoola open pit drilling, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:

"We are excited to kick off regional target drilling in the historical high-grade producing Tarcoola Goldfield. Shallow, easily accessible mineralisation could materially enhance the combined development economics of the neighbouring 1.5 Million ounce Tunkillia Project, and the existing open pit is a natural place to start.

"The existing open pit also has the natural advantages of being located on a fully permitted Mining Lease, with its mineralisation previously processed through our fully licensed Central Gawler Mill during 2017 and 2018.

"Even modest extensions of open pit mineralisation can therefore offer a low-cost and high-value head start when mapping out our pathway to potential 'Stage 1' operations leveraging our existing Central Gawler Mill."

*To view figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JYJNZ0XT


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



