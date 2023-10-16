  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Adelaide, Oct 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) Managing Director Alexander Scanlon is interviewed by ABN Newswire about the Tunkillia Gold Project and the company's "Growth Model".

In the interview Mr Scanlon discusses the recent addition of a third drilling rig, the interest by institutional investors in the company's resource growth model, and why "Grade is King" must be interpreted against extraction cost.

To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91EAW6C3


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587


