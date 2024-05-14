  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Drilling Begins in Historical Tarcoola Goldfield
Adelaide, May 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to confirm that drilling has started in the historical high-grade producing Tarcoola Goldfield (Tarcoola).

The current drilling program will comprise ~7,000m RC drilling during May and June 2024, focused on multiple interpreted priority targets adjacent to the Perseverance Mine on Mining Lease 6455, and Barton's 'Western Targets' area on Exploration License 6210 including Tolmer, Mulgathing, Dark Hill and Warburton. Barton has also recently completed 1,688m RC drilling in the open pit Perseverance Mine.

Commenting on the start of Tarcoola drilling, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:

"We are excited to start systematically testing these newly identified structures. With the neighbouring 1.5 Million ounce Tunkillia Project entering Scoping Studies for a large-scale development, the economic contribution of nearby high-grade blending feed could be substantial. Additionally, even a modest initial base of mineralisation could potentially support earlier 'Stage 1' operations leveraging Barton's existing Central Gawler Mill."


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

