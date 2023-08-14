loading.........

Adelaide, Aug 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) is pleased to confirm that the regional seismic program led by industry leader HiSeis at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola) has completed.



Over 40km of geophones were laid out along 5 lines, across a ~13km long zone prospective for repeats of the Perseverance Mine's mineralised structures and high-grade gold. A combination of light and heavyduty equipment was used to generate a signal captured by the geophones, which will now be analysed to create a higher resolution image of immediate sub-surface structures across Barton's priority target area.



Commenting on the seismic program completion, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"Tarcoola has a 130 year history of shallow high-grade gold production, with little historical work to identify the sources and controls of mineralisation. This program continues our R&D driven strategy to build a completely new regional geological model, identify the most prospective structures, and then systematically drill test them.



"Our thanks to the HiSeis team for safe and quick execution of this program. We look forward to the results of analysis later this year so that we can expedite priority drilling during the last quarter of 2023 and into 2024."

To watch the seismic operation video, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/JR5ZUS9L





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.