Sydney, Feb 10, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ( ASX:KCN ) ( KCN:FRA ) ( KSKGF:OTCMKTS ) has been confirmed as the exclusive Gold Sponsor for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference.



"Kingsgate is proud to sponsor the only conference focused on Australia's gold industry, which brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector," Managing Director and CEO of Kingsgate, Jamie Gibson said.



"The opportunity to enhance and extend a conference of this calibre to more Australians and global investors goes hand in hand with Kingsgate's strategy as we build the next chapter in our company's 40-year history."



The 2024 conference will bring together bullion companies, precious metals dealers, prospectors, miners, explorers and producers as well as the investment community at Crown Sydney from the 26-28 August 2024.



"The founder of Kingsgate, the late Gavin Thomas, was a brilliant geologist and passionate advocate for the gold industry," acknowledged Kerry Stevenson, Australian Gold Conference Founder and CEO. "Already, his spirit lives on with our annual 'Gavin Thomas Mining Award' which is now in its tenth year. Kingsgate's new partnership further builds on this legacy."



Kingsgate will join the board of advisers assisting the development of the agenda and Australian Gold Conference strategic direction.



About the Australian Gold Conference



The Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference will bring together bullion companies, precious metals dealers, prospectors, miners, and producers as well as the investment community with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print Gold!



About Kingsgate Consolidated Limited





Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) (OTCMKTS:KSKGF) is an experienced pacific rim gold producer and highly successful ASX listed gold company with significant expertise in gold exploration, development and mining.

Kingsgate owns and operates the Chatree Gold Mine in central Thailand and the Nueva Esperanza Development Project, located in the highly endowed Maricunga gold and silver belt of the Atacama Region of northern Chile.

The Chatree Gold Mine is a world class gold producing asset, with a proven operating history, with 1.8 million ounces of gold and 10 million ounces of silver produced between 2001-2016.

Chatree is a large scale, low-cost, open pit operation with a combined +5 Mtpa processing capacity across two plants, with existing Life of Mine supporting a ~9 year mine life based on 1.3m oz gold reserve.

