View in Other Languages LIVESTREAM: The Australian Gold Conference 2024 from Sydney Australia DIFFUSION EN DIRECT : Conference australienne sur l'or 2024 depuis Sydney, Australie 直播：2024 年澳大利亚黄金大会将于澳大利亚悉尼举行 TRANSMISIÓN EN VIVO: Conferencia Australiana de Oro 2024 desde Sídney (Australia) 라이브 스트리밍: 호주 시드니에서 열리는 호주 골드 컨퍼런스 2024 直播：2024年澳洲黃金大會將在澳洲雪梨舉行 TRANSMISSÃO AO VIVO: Australian Gold Conference 2024 de Sydney, Austrália ライブストリーム: オーストラリアのシドニーからオーストラリア ゴールド カンファレンス 2024 LIVESTREAM: Die Australian Gold Conference 2024 aus Sydney, Australien การถ่ายทอดสด: การประชุม Australian Gold Conference 2024 จากซิดนีย์ ออสเตรเลีย LIVESTREAM: Konferensi Australian Gold 2024 dari Sydney, Australia 
Sydney, Aug 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - LIVESTREAM: The Australian Gold Conference 2024 will be live-streamed from Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th August, Crown Towers, Sydney.

The Australian Gold Conference is a fully immersive experience with internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and topical panel discussions. You can't print gold!

A FREE special event on Monday 26th August is being held to introduce Australians to the potential of investing in gold beyond traditional avenues, focusing on the shift from culturally influenced jewelry to modern bullion, shares and digital gold products.

The two-hour fast paced educational experience will provide insights into the benefits, risks, and practicalities of investing in all forms of gold in today's digital age. Don't know where to get started? Think it is all too complicated? Think again we have got you covered with our colleagues from Bullion Now who will help you understand about the different ways to get started. There will be a one hour panel discussion covering everything from gold/silver and other physical precious metals to ETF's, digital, shares, and other ways to have precious metals in your portfolio. Then from 6-7pm we answer as many of your questions as is possible.

NB: This event will be booked out as it was in 2023 so make sure to book as early as possible. We will accommodate all but cannot guarantee a seat for all

After the formal presentations please join us for three hours of drinks, canapes and a DJ to socialise, meet the explorers, vault owners and bullion dealers and successful investors of all forms of precious metals. We want to make learning an enjoyable and fun experience. Thanks to our sponsors of the "Eureka party 2024" EMR Capital and Barton Gold.

To get online access to the Australian Gold Conference 2024 or the complimentary ticket to the Special Educational Event (free), please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8BMU1753


About The Australian Gold Conference

The Australian Gold ConferenceThe Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!

Contact
Kerry Stevenson
Founder & CEO
GOLD EVENTS
kerry@goldevents.com.au
+61 407 202 758
www.goldevents.com.au


Events & Exhibitions

The Australian Gold Conference @ The Australian Gold Conference 2024

Venue: Crown Barangaroo
Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is the ONLY event in Australia that brings together all aspects of the precious metals sector and gives people the chance to fully understand the place that precious metals should take in portfolios. The dates for 2024 are Monday 26th August to Wednesday 28th August The Australian Gold Conference 2024 is a 2 1/2 day fully immersive experience where you will hear from internationally renowned keynote speakers, ASX listed companies and panel discussions on wh...

