

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Perth, July 30, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 30 June 2024 and to provide guidance on its expected activities in key areas for FY25:



- Go-to-Market pathways for the Company's suite of diagnostic tests: there is extensive interest in the novel PromarkerD, PromarkerEndo, and PromarkerEso diagnostic blood tests, which coupled with dramatic advances in direct-to-consumer healthcare provide multiple revenue opportunities



- PromarkerD commercialisation activities:



o PromarkerD licensed into Europe, USA and Central America

o The PromarkerD assay

o Update on launch of PromarkerD in the USA

o Eurobio Scientific to sell PromarkerD test in France: Leading in vitro diagnostics distributor Eurobio Scientific appointed for France

o Sales agency Growth Medics appointed to further European expansion: medical devices accelerator Growth Medics B.V to recruit and manage new partners and customers for PromarkerD in Europe



- New developments in the Promarker pipeline:



o PromarkerEndo, PromarkerEso, and Diabetes-related complications

o Promarker technology diagnosing plant dieback: breakthrough research in collaboration with Curtin University's Centre for Crop and Disease Management opens path to new diagnostic test to detect dieback disease in soil



- Analytical Services



- Events and Marketing



- Financial and Corporate highlights



- Target Share Price Catalysts FY25



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0ES3J1QF





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

