

Dylan Roberts Appointed Company Secretary and General Counsel

Brisbane, Aug 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that Mr Dylan Roberts has been appointed to the role of Company Secretary and General Counsel effective 6 August 2024. Dylan succeeds Paul Crawford in the role of Company Secretary, while Paul will serve as a Non-Executive Director.



Dylan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Governance Institute of Australia, as well as a Solicitor of the Supreme Courts of Western Australia and New South Wales. Most recently, he was the Group Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel at Arcadium Lithium, where he played a significant role in the A$15 billion merger of Allkem Limited and Livent Corporation, focusing on governance and legal aspects of the transaction. Prior to that, he was the Group Company Secretary and General Counsel for an ASX listed marine services provider with operations in Australasia, South East Asia, the UK and the Middle East.



With over 25 years of experience, Dylan brings extensive knowledge across a diverse range of industries. His key responsibilities have included managing corporate governance obligations, such as Board and Committee meetings, periodic corporate reporting, ASX and ASIC compliance, shareholder queries, and the administration of Employee Share Schemes.



Additionally, Dylan has been responsible for policy preparation, contract negotiation and drafting, and trade compliance matters. Prior to his recent positions with ASX-listed companies, Dylan held various legal roles, including practicing corporate law in Sydney and serving as a Senior Associate at DLA Piper in Perth - where he gained experience in banking, insurance, and maritime law.



Sayona's MD & CEO, Lucas Dow said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dylan to our team as Company Secretary and General Counsel. Dylan's extensive experience and proven track record in governance and legal affairs make him an invaluable addition to our organisation. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth and success. We also want to thank Paul for his contribution in his capacity as Company Secretary and look forward to Paul playing an important role in his capacity as a Non-Executive Director at Sayona."





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region

prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC).

Related Companies