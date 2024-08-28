  Great Western Exploration Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Metals#Mining#Copper

Perth, Aug 28, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration (googlechartASX:GTE) advises that Managing Director Shane Pike has today delivered an updated Investor Presentation.

In the presentation, Mr Pike discusses the Company's upcoming drilling program at its giant Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets within its Yerrida North Project in WA.

Yerrida North is located on the northern and western portions of the Yerrida Basin, approximately 800km north-east of Perth. The two targets both have several coincident geological attributes, which Great Western believes represent giant Winu-style intrusive related copper-gold mineralisation.

The webinar presentation can be viewed at:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HT3FFOLM

To download the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3PC8573F


About Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration ASX:GTEGreat Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.

https://twitter.com/GreatWesternEx https://www.linkedin.com/company/great-western-exploration-limited abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au

Paul Armstrong
Investor and Media Relations
Read Corporate
Email: paul@readcorporate.com.au



Link: Investor Presentation and webinar

Related Companies
Great Western Exploration Limited cs ct en 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Metals#Mining#Copper

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Resources Rising Stars Investor and Oval Video Presentation

    • Great Western Exploration Limited


    Read More About Great Western Exploration Limited