Perth, Aug 28, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) advises that Managing Director Shane Pike has today delivered an updated Investor Presentation.
In the presentation, Mr Pike discusses the Company's upcoming drilling program at its giant Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets within its Yerrida North Project in WA.
Yerrida North is located on the northern and western portions of the Yerrida Basin, approximately 800km north-east of Perth. The two targets both have several coincident geological attributes, which Great Western believes represent giant Winu-style intrusive related copper-gold mineralisation.
Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.
Contact
Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au
Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: paul@readcorporate.com.au