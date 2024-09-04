  Great Western Exploration Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile

Resources Rising Stars Investor Presentation

Perth, Sep 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited (googlechartASX:GTE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director/CEO will present at the Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference, being held on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th September 2024.

Managing Director Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook on Wednesday afternoon, 4th September 2024.

The Conference will be live-streamed and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream. There is no charge to attend either the live-stream or in-person event for investors, however registration is essential.

Conference location:
RACV Royal Pines Resort, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217

Registration details:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1L6917U6

A recording of the presentation will be sent to all registered attendees shortly after the conclusion of the presentation via the Online Conference platform, and an edited version will be released on the Company's website and other platforms after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register prior to the commencement of the presentation.

*To view the presentation slides, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UGKADS5D


About Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration ASX:GTEGreat Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.

Contact
Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au

Paul Armstrong
Investor and Media Relations
Read Corporate
Email: paul@readcorporate.com.au



