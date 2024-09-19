

Investor Presentation

Perth, Sep 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to attendees at the Pitt Street Research Life Sciences Conference, Sydney on 19 September 2024.



*To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P2A4JGKQ





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

