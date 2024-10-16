

Laurie Lefcourt appointed as Non-Executive Director

Brisbane, Oct 16, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Lefcourt as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 16 October 2024. With over three decades of experience in finance, governance, and major resource projects, Laurie will bring a wealth of expertise and strategic insights to the company. Her appointment reinforces Sayona's commitment to strong governance and sustainable growth in the mining sector.



- Extensive Leadership in Finance and Strategy - Laurie has held senior financial roles in both corporate and consulting settings, managing large-scale projects, teams, and multi-billion-dollar budgets.



- Expertise in the Resources Sector - With significant experience in mining and energy, Laurie's insight into complex projects from approvals to operations will be crucial in supporting Sayona's future growth trajectory.



- Proven Governance and Risk Management Skills - Laurie's extensive experience in leading audit and risk committees for ASX-listed companies will be invaluable when she takes on the role of Chair of the Sayona Audit and Risk Committee, a position Phil Lucas will vacate upon her appointment.



Laurie Lefcourt's career spans more than 30 years, during which she has built an impressive portfolio of leadership positions across various sectors, including resources, energy, transportation, and government. Her extensive experience in finance, governance, and project management is well-aligned with Sayona Mining's current and future objectives. Laurie's expertise has been critical in supporting organisations through periods of significant change and growth.



Laurie's career began at Ernst & Young in Canada, where she gained her Chartered Accountant (CA) qualifications. Upon relocating to Australia, she joined Ansett Airlines in Melbourne as Manager of Finance, Audit, and Payroll, before moving into the mining sector with Rio Tinto. At Rio Tinto, Laurie held several senior positions, including Deputy CFO of Rio Tinto Coal, where she managed financial operations for a business spanning seven operational sites. She played a key role in the development of the Hail Creek Coal Mine, overseeing both financial and operational functions, including risk management and safety.



Her corporate experience continued to expand when Laurie joined QR Limited, where she led financial management during the company's major transition, including the demerger of Queensland Rail's freight business (now Aurizon). As General Manager of Finance and later Acting CFO, she was responsible for managing over 200 finance staff and overseeing a $1.8 billion organisation. During her tenure, Laurie introduced forward-looking financial planning systems, which significantly improved financial governance and accountability across the organisation.



In addition to her corporate roles, Laurie has a wealth of experience in the resources sector. After transitioning to a portfolio career, she established her consultancy, Sage Strategies, where she worked on projects for major clients such as the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project. Her responsibilities included overseeing a $25 billion investment in the development of the APLNG upstream and downstream assets on behalf of Sinopec Oil and Gas Australia. Laurie's work in the resources industry has provided her with a deep understanding of project approvals, financing, safety protocols, and operational readiness - all of which are vital to Sayona's future growth.



Laurie also brings significant boardroom experience, having served as a Non-Executive Director and Audit & Risk Committee Chair for several companies including Stanwell Corporation and ASX-listed Acrow Formwork and Construction Ltd. In these roles, she led the development of comprehensive governance frameworks and successfully guided companies through mergers, acquisitions, and major infrastructure projects. Her ability to provide strategic guidance while maintaining rigorous governance standards has been a key asset to the boards she has served on.



Managing Director of Sayona Mining, Lucas Dow, welcomed Laurie's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have Laurie Lefcourt join our Board of Directors. Her broad experience in both financial management and corporate governance, combined with her deep understanding of the resources sector, will strengthen our leadership as we continue to advance our strategic objectives. Laurie's insights will be invaluable in ensuring Sayona remains well-positioned to capitalise on future growth opportunities."





