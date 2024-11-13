  Great Western Exploration Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Noosa Mining Conference Presentation November 2024 
Perth, Nov 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited (googlechartASX:GTE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will present at the Noosa Mining Conference, being held from Wednesday 13th November 2024 to Friday 15th November 2024.

Managing Director, Shane Pike will provide an update on the Company's activities and outlook at 2:10pm on Wednesday 13th November 2024.

The Conference will be live-streamed, and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually via the Conference Livestream.

Conference location: Peppers Noosa Resort, 33A Viewland Drive, Noosa Heads.

To view the Live Conference, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1F4G7INC

*To view the Conference Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H55W806M


About Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration ASX:GTEGreat Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is an explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been under or virtually unexplored. Numerous work programmes across multiple projects are underway and the Company is well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage to exploration success.

Contact
Shane Pike
Managing Director
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au

Paul Armstrong
Investor and Media Relations
Read Corporate
Email: paul@readcorporate.com.au



Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

