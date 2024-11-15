  Lithium Universe Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Lithium

Melbourne, Nov 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (googlechartASX:LU7) (googlechartKU00:FRA) (googlechartLUVSF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock Channel Podcast.

The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting market demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower labor costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.

The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.

To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/15Y6K65C


About Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe ASX:LU7Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

https://twitter.com/LithiumUniverse https://www.facebook.com/lithiumuniverse https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithium-universe-ltd/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com



Link: Quebec Carbonate Interview

Related Companies
Lithium Universe Ltd
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 372) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Lithium

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project
  • Ellis Martin Report: Lithium Universe Ltd's (ASX:LU7) Alex Hanly-Building a Lithium Refinery in Becancour, Quebec
  • Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Launches Share Purchase Plan
  • VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) Interview with CEO Alex Hanly by ABN Newswire

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Lithium Universe Ltd


    Read More About Lithium Universe Ltd