

Moblan 2024 Drilling Results

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced today the first set of results from its 2024 drill program at the Moblan Lithium Project (Sayona 60%; Investissement Quebec 40%), demonstrating the high grade nature of this highly strategic asset.



Moblan continues to deliver more high-grade lithium results from the 2024 drill program



-- Latest results for 57 new drillholes totalling 13,999m for Sayona's Moblan Lithium Project, with highlights including:



o New South Area:



- 37.15m @ 1.53% Li2O from 117.55m in drillhole SYN-24-0871



o Inter Zone Area:



- 41.60m @ 1.99% Li2O from 158.00m in drillhole SYN-24-0831

- 41.65m @ 1.74% Li2O from 143.00m in drillhole SYN-24-0846



o Moleon Area:



- 43.15m @ 1.59% Li2O from 59.90m in drillhole SYN-24-0724



-- New 2024 drilling results confirm the potential to upgrade the mineral resource estimate.



-- The 3D geological model has enhanced robustness and extends over 2.4 km strike length with the addition of the new drilling results.



-- The current drilling results aim to provide in-fill data and extend mineralised zones to potentially upgrade resource categories from the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and expand the resource base.



-- The 2024 drill program at Moblan is complete and more drill results are expected to be released over the coming months.



Sayona announces the results from 57 diamond drill holes totalling 13,999 metres from the 2024 drill program which began July 27th, 2024. The program has been successfully completed with a total of 281 holes for 76,202 metres, enhancing the project's potential to further expand its mineral resource base. The initial phase of the 2024 drilling program was focused on gathering in-fill data to potentially upgrade mineral resource categories from the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Recent drilling results have identified high-grade lithium mineralisation, supporting the potential conversion of some Inferred resources to the Indicated or Measured category within the MRE pit shells. Additional results are pending for several drillholes targeting the expansion of the mineral resource base and the exploration of the outer zones of the Moblan lithium deposit.



The newly received drillhole results reinforce the project's status as the centrepiece of Sayona's Eeyou-Istchee James Bay hub in northern Quebec and highlights its potential to expand the existing mineral resource base at Moblan.



Sayona's CEO, Lucas Dow commented: "We are delighted with the additional high grade intersections at Moblan. The results continue to surprise to the upside at Moblan demonstrating the world class nature of this deposit and the potential for further expansions of the resource.



"Moblan is geographically privileged being located adjacent to excellent infrastructure and studies have confirmed its potential to be a low-cost lithium producer to the North American battery industry. Sayona remains committed to optimising development plans and project capital expenditure to ensure this deposit reaches its full potential."



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DP1IWT58





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region

prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC).

Related Companies