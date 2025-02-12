

Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Melbourne, Feb 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( KU00:FRA ) ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Polytechnique Montreal).



Highlights



- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University



- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials



- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada



- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability



- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry



- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada



Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montreal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.



About Polytechnique Montreal



Polytechnique Montreal is one of Canada's leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montreal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Universite de Montreal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7's mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.



Key Objectives of the Partnership



The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.



Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating startups within the lithium battery sector.



Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.



Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into marketready solutions.



This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.



Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage."



Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, "We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies