FY25 Half Year Report Advisory
Brisbane, Feb 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (googlechartASX:SYA) (googlechartDML:FRA) (googlechartSYAXF:OTCMKTS) advises that the Company's FY25 Half Year Report is scheduled for release on Friday, 28 February 2025.

The Company will host an investor webcast covering the half year financial results commencing at 11am (AEDT - Sydney, Melbourne) on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please visit the link below and register your details:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E6364XZ5

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform.


About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region
prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC). 

 

Contact
Andrew Barber
President Investor Relations
T: +61-7-3369-7058
E: ir@sayonamining.com.au



