Proteomics International launches predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in Australia on World Kidney Day



PromarkerD Predictive Test for DKD Launched in Australia

Perth, Mar 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the official launch of its first-in-class predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, Promarker(R)D, in Australia. The launch coincides with World Kidney Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of kidney health and the urgent need for improved prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.



- Promarker(R)D predictive test for chronic kidney disease in type 2 diabetes (DKD) to be available to Australian healthcare professionals from today



- Commercial launch coincides with World Kidney Day, a global event focused on the improved prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases



- Strategic rollout sees the test debut in Western Australia and the Northern Territory before expanding nationwide, with a direct-to-consumer model paving the way for broader adoption



- PromarkerD has been shown in multiple peer-reviewed studies to predict the onset of chronic kidney disease up to four years in advance in type 2 and type 1 diabetes



- Significant health impact: with over 1.3 million Australians living with diabetes and more than half at risk of kidney disease, PromarkerD aims to reduce the incidence of kidney failure and dialysis by enabling earlier medical intervention



- Global market expansion - Australia serves as a launchpad for broader commercialisation, with the USA to follow, supported by a newly opened Reference Laboratory in California



PromarkerD is a clinically validated blood test that can predict the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (DKD) in type 2 diabetes patients up to four years before clinical symptoms appear. This early warning provides healthcare professionals with a critical window to intervene, enabling better patient management and reducing the risk of severe kidney complications, including kidney failure and the need for dialysis or transplant.



Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease globally, and the burden is particularly acute in Australia, where more than 1.3 million people are living with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, more than one in two adults with type 2 diabetes will develop kidney disease, posing a significant threat to both quality of life and healthcare resources. The launch of PromarkerD in Australia addresses this critical need by empowering doctors to identify at-risk patients early, enabling timely intervention to slow or prevent disease progression.



The commercial launch of PromarkerD into its home market is a key milestone in Proteomics International's global commercialisation strategy. Having built a fully integrated digital solution for direct-to-consumer engagement the Company is now well-positioned to support the early detection of diabetic kidney disease for Australian patients. PromarkerD will initially be available through referral by a healthcare professional in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, before the test is made available nationwide.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "We are excited to officially launch PromarkerD in Australia, particularly on World Kidney Day, which underscores the importance of early diagnosis and prevention. Diabetic kidney disease is a major public health challenge, and PromarkerD offers a highly innovative, accurate, and accessible way to identify those most at risk. By enabling proactive management, we aim to reduce the personal and financial costs associated with this life-threatening condition."



Commercial Pathway in Australia



Proteomics International is engaging with key stakeholders across primary care networks, diabetes clinics, and professional bodies to support widespread adoption of PromarkerD across Australia. The Company will now collaborate with health insurers, patient advocacy groups, and government bodies to explore potential reimbursement pathways, aiming to make the test (priced at AUS $245) accessible to all Australians living with diabetes.



The test will initially be available through a direct-to-consumer (DTC) go-to-market route as a prelude to out-licensing to major industry players in the diagnostics sector.



With an estimated 500 million people worldwide living with diabetes, the potential global market for PromarkerD is significant. The Australian rollout will serve as a model for further expansion into the USA and European markets. To support this the Company recently opened its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) certified Reference Laboratory in California, USA [ASX 28 February] and is in discussion with potential European partners.



Proteomics International remains committed to leveraging its innovative Promarker(R) platform to bring its suite of precision diagnostic tests to the clinic, including PromarkerEso for esophageal cancer and PromarkerEndo for endometriosis. The DTC digital solution implemented for PromarkerD can be readily replicated for each new test.



About PromarkerD (www.PromarkerD.com)



Diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (DKD) is a serious complication arising from diabetes which if unchecked can lead to dialysis or kidney transplant. PromarkerD is a prognostic test that can predict future kidney function decline in patients with type 2 diabetes and no existing DKD. The patented PromarkerD test system uses a blood test to detect a unique 'fingerprint' of the early onset of the disease. The multivariate test measures a select panel of protein and clinical biomarkers, before a cloud-based algorithm integrates the results into a patient risk report. In clinical studies published in leading journals PromarkerD correctly predicted up to 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop DKD within four years. Country specific use of this product is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.



PromarkerD is for healthcare professional use only. Proteomics International recommends that patients concerned about DKD seek advice from their doctors.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

