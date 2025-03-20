

Investor Presentation - Broker Meets Biotech

Perth, Mar 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to attendees of the WA Life Sciences Broker Meets Biotech event, Perth on 20th March 2025.



*To view the Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6591705S





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

