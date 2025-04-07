

Proteomics Appoints Clinical Advisory Board for PromarkerEso

Perth, April 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board for its world-first diagnostic blood test to identify esophageal cancer, specifically esophageal adenocarcinoma, PromarkerEso.



- The PromarkerEso Clinical Advisory Board is comprised of leading clinicians and researchers focused on improving outcomes for people at risk of Esophageal Cancer



- PromarkerEso is a quick, convenient blood test designed to rule out Esophageal Cancer in patients experiencing chronic acid reflux, a precursor to Esophageal Cancer



- The Clinical Advisory Board will assist Proteomics International with strategic clinical guidance to support the global commercialisation of this first-in-class diagnostic test



Esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) is the predominant type of esophageal cancer in North America, Australia and Europe. It is often caused by chronic acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition which affects approximately 20% of the US population. The prevalence of EAC has increased dramatically worldwide, with a six-fold increase over the last 40 years, and it has become the 6th leading cause of cancer-related death.



This esteemed group of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and global experts will provide strategic guidance and clinical insights to support the impending global commercialisation of PromarkerEso. The PromarkerEso Clinical Advisory Board comprises distinguished professionals with extensive experience in the fields of Gastroenterology, Esophageal Cancer, and diseases of the Esophagus. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in driving Proteomics International's research and development and commercial initiatives, ensuring the highest standards of clinical excellence and innovation.



Members of the Clinical Advisory Board (In alphabetical order):



1. Professor Hugh Barr, MD, FRCS, ChM - Consultant Surgeon Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, United Kingdom - Prof Barr is credited with over 170 peer-reviewed publications, including Chief Investigator of the recently published BOSS (Barrett's Oesophagus Surveillance Study). His work on innovative diagnostic technologies has been pivotal in early esophageal cancer detection.



2. Professor Jacques Bergman, MBBS, MD, DNB, MPhil, FRCP Edin, FRCP Lond, FRACP, FASGE, FJGES - Professor of Gastroenterology Endoscopy, and Head of Esophageal Research at Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands. Prof Bergman is a leading gastroenterologist specialising in early esophageal cancer detection. His pioneering work in biomarkers and advanced imaging makes him invaluable for developing innovative diagnostic tools.



3. Professor Andrew Chang, MD - Cameron Haight Collegiate Professor of Thoracic Surgery, University of Michigan, United States. Dr. Chang, a renowned thoracic surgeon-scientist, advances esophageal cancer research. He bridges translational science and clinical innovation to drive precision diagnostics and targeted therapies.



4. Professor Prasad Iyer, MD, MS, FACG, FASGE - Professor & Chair, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, United States. A leading expert in Barrett's esophagus and early esophageal cancer detection, his NIH-funded research advances non-invasive screening with biomarkers and AI. With 250+ publications and leadership in American Society for Gastrointestinal Endocoscopy (ASGE)/American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), he shapes global gastrointestinal (GI) standards, bridging research and patient care.



5. Dr Daniela Molena, MD - Thoracic Surgeon and Director of the Esophageal Surgery Program affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, United States. She is a thoracic surgeon specialising in esophageal and gastric cancers. A leader in minimally invasive techniques, her research focuses on improving outcomes for complex thoracic cancers.



6. Professor Robert Odze, MD - Senior Consultant Pathologist and Professor of Pathology at Tufts University Medical School, and President of Dr Robert Odze Pathology LLC, United States. An internationally recognised leader in gastrointestinal pathology, he has transformed diagnostic standards worldwide through his pioneering work on Barrett's esophagus and inflammatory bowel disease.



7. Professor Krish Ragunath, MBBS, MD, DNB, MPhil, FRCP Edin, FRCP Lond, FRACP, FASGE, FJGES - Consultant Gastroenterologist Royal Perth Hospital, Perth, Australia; Adjunct Clinical Professor, Curtin Medical School, Curtin University; Honorary Professor, School of Medicine, University of Nottingham, UK. A global leader in Barrett's esophagus management, Prof. Ragunath bridges UK and Australian gastroenterology excellence through guideline development and endoscopic innovation. His 150+ publications and British Society of Gastroenterology (BSG) guideline leadership position him to support establishment of new clinical practice standards worldwide.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the Company was honoured to welcome such an esteemed group of professionals to our Clinical Advisory Board. "Their expertise and clinical insights will be invaluable as we introduce PromarkerEso to global markets and strive to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people living with chronic acid reflux."



Proteomics International is targeting the imminent launch of PromarkerEso in Australia with other jurisdictions to follow in due course.



About PromarkerEso



PromarkerEso is a novel blood test that detects esophageal adenocarcinoma with 94% accuracy [ASX 23 September 2024]. PromarkerEso measures the concentration of four glycoproteins combined with a patient's age and BMI to produce a risk score. Patients identified as high risk of having EAC are recommended for an endoscopy. Glycoprotein concentrations are measured using a proprietary mass spectrometry-based workflow. PromarkerEso test results are presented using a traffic light approach to optimise test performance with the patient ranked as low- (green), moderate- (amber), or high- (red) risk for EAC. Promarker Eso has patents granted in Europe, China and Australia, with other territories pending.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

